WA Dept of Health still wants people with symptoms or close contact to get tested for COVID-19

Emory Hospital RN Aisha Bennett takes a nasal swab at a pilot large scale drive-through COVID-19 testing site in the Georgia International Horse Park on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Conyers, Ga.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Despite what has been called a “stunning reversal” of testing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Washington Department of Health still wants people to get tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms or if they have had close contact with someone who has a confirmed case.

The CDC said Tuesday that people don’t need to get tested if they don’t have symptoms. That goes against what health officials have said for months.

In a call with reporters Wednesday reported by ABC News, the CDC said testing can give a false sense of security. Guidelines on the CDC website say those who have been in close contact with someone with a confirmed case for at least 15 minutes but don’t have symptoms “you do not necessarily need to get a test unless you are a vulnerable individual” or your doctor or health agency says you need one.

Wednesday, Governor Jay Inslee criticized the change on Twitter. He said the “new guidance would cause WA to miss thousands of new cases and allow the virus to spread in our communities.”

The Washington Department of Health issued a news release Wednesday, saying “if you have symptoms, you need to get tested. If you’re a close contact of a confirmed case, you need to get tested.” It goes on to say it’s easier than ever to get tested and that tests are free.

It also says, though, that “testing too soon after an exposure may give you a negative result, even if you’ve been infected.” The DOH says if you’ve been exposed and develop symptoms, testing that day or the next is recommended.

“If exposed and you don’t develop symptoms, waiting 5-6 days after exposure to get a test is recommended. People must stay in quarantine for the entire 14 days even if a test is negative.”

