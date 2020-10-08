WA Dept. of Health making progress on COVID-19 vaccine planning

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health said it is making steady progress on determining how to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine for when it has been approved by the FDA.

Department officials said they are watching the FDA approval process closely to make sure it is thorough and transparent on ensuring equity in distribution, administration and access to the vaccine.

The National Academy of Medicine release a consensus study report titled “Framework for Equitable Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccine” which includes recommendations.

Washington state will use this report to inform planning and thinking for how the vaccine will be prioritized while there is a limited initial supply.

The health department said it is aiming to open electronic provider enrollment in November.

