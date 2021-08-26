WA Dept. of Health: Ivermectin should not be used to prevent, treat COVID-19

by Erin Robinson

Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Ivermectin should not be used to prevent or treat COVID-19.

The Washington State Department of Health issued a warning on Thursday reiterating the Centers for Disease Control’s earlier advisory.

Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug used commonly in humans and animals. Evidence shows it is ineffective against treating the COVID-19 virus and the side effects can be dangerous.

Side effects include:

Skin rash

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Stomach pain

Facial or limb swelling

Dizziness

Seizures

Confusion

A sudden drop in blood pressure

Liver injury

The DOH says drugs prescribed for animals are often highly concentrated because they are used for large animals. That means it may be toxic to humans.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has received several reports of people being hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses.

Getting vaccinated is the safest and effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19. Everyone 12 and older is eligible to get vaccinated.

