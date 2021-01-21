WA Dept. of Health aims to vaccinate 45,000 people per day, confident in federal transparency moving forward

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health is working to open four mass vaccination sites across the state by Monday, including the Spokane Arena, with the goal of vaccinating 45,000 people per day.

The DOH held its weekly briefing on Thursday, and officials say the state is aiming for around 45,000 vaccinations per day — which would require roughly 300,000 doses of the COVID vaccine delivered to Washington every week.

Washington Department of Health holding weekly briefing right now & experts say the state needs to receive 300k doses per week to reach goal of 45,000 vaccinations per day. Right now, Washington is receiving close to 200k vaccine doses per week from federal supply. @kxly4news — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) January 21, 2021

Currently, the state is getting around 200,000 doses per week.

Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said he’s confident things will change at the federal level with the Biden Administration taking over. Most notably, the DOH says they want transparency — including being told how many doses they will get weeks in advance, which will allow for better planning at the state and local level.

“We are asking people to be patient as those supplies increase over the next few weeks,” said Shah.

The DOH is also aiming to open four large-scale vaccination sites across the state by Monday, including the Spokane Arena, which will be managed by CHAS Health.

