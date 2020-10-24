WA Dept. of Agriculture successfully destroys first Asian giant hornet nest

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

BLAINE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture successfully destroyed the first Asian giant hornet nest found in Washington on Saturday.

“Got ‘em,” the WSDA said in a post to Facebook, with an attached video of the vacuum used to remove the colony.

The nest was located Friday inside a tree in Blaine, where all previous hornet sightings have been reported. A dead, mated queen was found in July and a male hornet was found in August. Additional sightings were reported in late September.

The Asian giant hornet is the world’s largest hornet species, measuring the length of an adult thumb. They can be lethal to humans and are particularly dangerous because they feed on honey bees.

Officials still do not know how they arrived in North America.

READ: First Asian giant hornet nest in the U.S. located by Washington state entomologists

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.