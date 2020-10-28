WA Dept. of Agriculture captures two ‘murder hornet’ queens

WHATCOM CO., Wash. — Scientists with the Washington Department of Agriculture were able to capture two ‘murder hornet’ queens from a nest in Whatcom County.

Just last weekend, a team had removed 98 Asian giant hornets from a nest near the Canadian border in the county. Entomologists then worked to determine if that nest would produce new queens.

On Wednesday, a team took down the tree with the hornet nest, discovering two queens in the process. The nest is now gone for good, and the queen hornets have been collected for research.

We were able to take down the tree today. In doing so, we discovered two #AsianGiantHornet queens (either two virgin queens or one virgin queen and the old queen.) We have removed the section of the tree with the nest and plan to open it tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/X22IjkeNtg — WA St Dept of Agr (@WSDAgov) October 28, 2020

