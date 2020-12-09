WA Democrats: Bomb threat at Spokane office was politically motivated

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Democrats believe an alleged bombing attempt at a Spokane office today was politically motivated.

Police say a man walked into the Teamsters building — where the Spokane County Democrats office is located — wearing a backpack with wires sticking out and saying it was a bomb. The man then took an employee hostage for some time.

One of the volunteers at the office said he handed them a manifesto.

Officers arrived and took the man into custody, and are currently working to determine if he was acting alone or as part of a group. They are also examining the contents of the manifesto.

Bomb squad is currently inspecting the backpack to determine if it is an explosive device.

Spokane County Democrats chair Nicole Bishop and Washington State Democrats chair Tina Podlodowski issued a joint statement following the incident:

“We are so relieved that no one was harmed in this reprehensible act of violence. Our primary concern is for the safety of our volunteers and the broader community of Spokane. We urge every elected official and community leader to join us in condemning this apparently politically motivated act of violence. No one should have to fear for their life simply because they participate in our political process.”

