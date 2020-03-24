WA Charter Schools’ sub-grant competition to open in May

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Washington State Charter Schools Association’s sub-grant competition is set to open wave one of applications in May, the group announced in a release.

The entire process is currently operating on a tentative basis due to coronavirus.

The first application cycle, set to open up in May, is reserved for schools that previously received Washington Charter School Program (CSP) planning grants and qualify under the federal waiver granted to WA Charters. Available are five, four-year implementation-only grants for up to $1.3 million.

Application cycle two, set to commence in July, will be for recently-approved charter public schools and existing schools wishing to expand. This wave grants four, five-year implementation and planning grants for up to $1.5 million, and one, 3-year expansion grant for up to $1.25 million.

WA Charters was awarded nearly $20 million through the federal Charter Schools Program Grant in September of last year.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.