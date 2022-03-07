WA auditors sift through waves of federal dollars to detect fraud

“We’re dealing with billions of dollars here,” she said. “We almost doubled the state’s federal spending in 2021.”

Before the pandemic, Washington spent about $18 billion in federal money each year, according to a recent report. Federal support jumped to an estimated $36.5 billion last year, completely changing the scale of auditing required.

The State Auditor’s Office typically works on the back end of government spending to ensure officials accounted for their costs properly and used the money as allowed. Auditors monitor about 2,300 different agencies and governments statewide, ranging from the city of Seattle to rural cemetery taxing districts, issuing public reports on spending practices and any violations.

“We are the eyes,” Armijo said. “We are looking to make sure that within your community, within your state, that the money is used for the right purposes, and it’s going for the right reasons. Is it getting to the people who need the service?”

With multiple federal recovery bills urgently distributing money directly to states, cities, programs and projects, government officials have had to navigate complex — and sometimes shifting — spending rules. Many small governments are facing their first audit of federal dollars. And there’s still more money on the way.

“Any time you have a massive amount of money going out,” Armijo said, “… you’re going to have an increase in fraud.”

The mounting demands have at times stretched the auditing staff thin and triggered backups on reporting schedules. The State Auditor’s Office has asked the Legislature for an additional $1.4 million to help cover the glut of new work, including an estimated 12,000 extra staff hours for auditing state-level agencies alone.

Without extra support, the auditor’s office would have to cancel or delay its oversight of high-risk transactions at some state agencies right when that examination is needed most. While Armijo said she has not seen an alarming increase in fraud yet, considering the sheer amount of money coming through, she expects it’s in there waiting to be uncovered.

“In my mind, it’s a little concerning that we’re not seeing more fraud being reported to us,” she admitted. “But we’re still anticipating that we’re going to see more.”