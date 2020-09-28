Voting in the upcoming election? Here are the deadlines you need to know

Erin Robinson by Connor Sarles, Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 2020 general election is quickly approaching and if you are planning to vote, it is important that you know your deadlines.

This year’s election is on Tuesday, November 3. That date is the same for every voter, in every state.

But, other deadlines — like the deadline to register or request an absentee ballot — can vary. Below you will find important deadlines for voters in both Washington and Idaho.

Washington–

The deadline to register online is October 26, or you can register in-person at the County Elections Office up until 8 p.m. on November 3, Election Day. You must be a United States citizen with a current Washington state drivers license.

You can check your voter status on the VoteWA website by providing your first name, last name and date of birth.

Idaho–

The deadline to register to vote is October 9, both online and in-person. You can register online here, but must be a United States citizen with a current Idaho drivers license.

You can check your voter status on the Secretary of State’s website by providing your first name, last name and date of birth.

RELATED: #4ThePeople: How to register to vote in Washington and Idaho

Do you have more questions about the upcoming election? Submit them below or by clicking here, and the 4 News Now team will get them answered.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.