Voter Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2021 General Election

The general election is coming up on November 2 and 4 News Now wants to make sure you have all the resources to make an informed decision when filling out ballet.

Here is everything you need to know; from registering to vote to candidate interviews.

Registering to vote:

Registering to vote is easy in Washington and Idaho. You can do it online, by mail or in person.

We’ve listed out step-by-step instructions HERE that will you walk you through the process with screenshots and all.

Remember your deadlines:

There are several important deadlines leading up to Election Day, but they vary by state.

Washington:

October 15: Start of the voting period

October 25: Last day to register to vote online or by mail

November 2: Last day to register to vote in person, Election Day

Washington ballots must be sent via mail or placed in a ballot drop box before 8 p.m. on Election Day. Find a list of drop boxes across Eastern Washington below:

Idaho:

October 8: Last day to register to vote

October 22: Last day to request an absentee ballot

November 2: Election Day, deadline to return an absentee ballot

Do your homework:

Voters will decide who represents them on local school boards and in city council races this year. 4 News Now is working to speak with candidates and do our best to answer your questions.

Candidate interviews will be added below as they are conducted. In the meantime, here is who is running.

Editor’s Note: 4 News Now is not including every race that may be on your ballot. In some instances, candidates are running unopposed. Races in smaller towns and cities can be found here.

City of Spokane

District No. 1, Council Position No. 2:

District No. 2, Council Position No. 2

District No. 3, Council Position No. 2

School Director Position No. 3

School Director Position No. 4

City of Spokane Valley

Council Position No. 1

Council Position No. 4

Council Position No. 5

Council Position No. 7

Central Valley School District

Director District No. 5

East Valley School District

Director Dist. No 3

West Valley School District

Director District No. 1

Kootenai County

Editor’s Note: 4 News Now is not including every race that may be on your ballot. In some instances, candidates are running unopposed. Races in smaller towns and cities can be found here.

City of Coeur d’Alene

Mayor

City Council (Seat 2)

City Council (Seat 4)

City Council (Seat 6)

Coeur d’Alene School District Zone 1

Allie Anderton

Lisa May

Coeur d’Alene School District Zone 4

Coeur d’Alene School District Zone 4

City of Post Falls:

Mayor:

Austin Hildebrand

Ronald G. Jacobson

City Council (Seat 2):

Alan Wolfe

Josh Walker

City Council (Seat 4):

Steve Anthony

Nathan L. Ziegler

Bob Flowers

City Council (Seat 6):

Post Falls School District Zone 1:

Post Falls School District Zone 4

Bridget Malek

Logan Creighton

Post Falls School District Zone 5

City of Rathdrum:

City Council (Seat 1)

City Council (Seat 3):

Michael Fox

Kurt Schwab

John Hodgkins

Lakeland Joint School District Zone 4

Lakeland Joint School District Zone 5

