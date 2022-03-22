Vote on your favorite name for Washington’s 4th tow plow
SPOKANE, Wash. — You’ve heard of Plowie McPlow Plow, but maybe get ready for Plowasaurus Rex?
The Washington Department of Transportation’s eastern district needs your held naming their new tow plow. They received over 1,000 entries and have since narrowed it down to the top 16 names.
So far, Plowasaurus Rex has the most votes out of the four polls with 48.9-percent. Coming in a close second is Darth Blader with 47.7-percent, and third is Betty Whiteout with 41.6-percent.
Honestly, all these names are so good, it’s hard to choose just one. But if you see a standout that speaks to you, vote for it below:
The winner of each poll will move onto the Final Four, and a winner will later be named. And hurry to cast your vote, the poll only lasts until noon on Friday!
