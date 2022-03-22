Vote on your favorite name for Washington’s 4th tow plow

by Will Wixey

Plowie McPlow Plow Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — You’ve heard of Plowie McPlow Plow, but maybe get ready for Plowasaurus Rex?

The Washington Department of Transportation’s eastern district needs your held naming their new tow plow. They received over 1,000 entries and have since narrowed it down to the top 16 names.

So far, Plowasaurus Rex has the most votes out of the four polls with 48.9-percent. Coming in a close second is Darth Blader with 47.7-percent, and third is Betty Whiteout with 41.6-percent.

Honestly, all these names are so good, it’s hard to choose just one. But if you see a standout that speaks to you, vote for it below:

It's the time you've all been waiting for! The Sweet 16 of voting for naming the state's 4th Tow Plow! Below is the first poll. We will release 4 polls today. Pick your favorite from each. Winner at the end of the week will move into the Final 4 next week to choose the name! — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 22, 2022

Here is the 2nd poll to vote for your favorite name for the state's 4th Tow Plow! You have until Friday at noon to vote! Winner from each poll will move into the Final 4! — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 22, 2022

Here is the 3rd poll to vote for your favorite name for the state's 4th Tow Plow! You have until Friday at noon to vote! Winner from each poll will move into the Final 4! — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 22, 2022

Here is the 4th and final poll to vote for and name the state's 4th Tow Plow in our Sweet 16 round! You have until Friday at noon to vote! Winner from each of the polls posted will move into the Final 4 which will start next week! — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 22, 2022

The winner of each poll will move onto the Final Four, and a winner will later be named. And hurry to cast your vote, the poll only lasts until noon on Friday!

