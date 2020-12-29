Vote on Spokane’s new city flag!

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Voting for Spokane’s new city flag has opened, and the city needs your help narrowing down the more than 300 designs!

This marks the first round of voting—the way it works is each flag has a heart icon next to it, and you simply ‘heart’ the ones you like. The Spokane Flag Commission says right now there is no limit to how many designs you can like; this is just the first step in shrinking down the list.

The first round of voting for the new Spokane flag is live! Check out over 300 designs, and help the commission narrow down the finalists. https://t.co/x1ABW427pi #Spokane #SpokaneFlag #Vexillology @spokaneflag pic.twitter.com/4lcNHiilB7 — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) December 29, 2020

Many designs incorporate Spokane’s iconic Monroe Street Bridge, the Pavilion, the Spokane River, or the Sun—as Spokane is Salish for “People of the Sun.”

You can find all the designs and cast your votes on the City of Spokane website.

