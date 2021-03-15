Vote for your favorite fare in 4 News Now’s ‘Slam Dunk Dishes’ bracket challenge

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Is there one meal, maybe a dish or a special dessert that you think just stands out above all the rest?

The Inland Northwest’s culinary scene just keeps getting better and better, so we’re putting some of your favorite fare up against one another in our “Slam Dunk Dishes” bracket challenge to see which is the best of them all.

The bracket opens on Selection Sunday and each round will coincide with the current round of the NCAA Tournament. Keep voting for your favorite and we will announce a winner during our 5 and 6 p.m. broadcasts on April 5.

Happy voting!

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.