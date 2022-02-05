Vote for your favorite things in the Inland Northwest!

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Every year, the Inlander wants to know what locals think are the best things in the Inland Northwest.

Just about any topic you can think of, you can vote for in the Inlander’s Best of the Inland Northwest Readers Poll. And there are unlimited options to pick, as the poll allows participants to type out whatever they choose as their favorites.

The readers poll has an unprecedented amount of categories, from best food truck to best hardware store.

Held in sponsorship with Visit Spokane, the Inlander has celebrated the top-rated winners for the past 28 years. It’s quite an honor to get these honors, as each person is only allowed one ballot. The Inlander will announce this years’ winners on March 24.

If you want to vote on your favorites, you must fill out your name and email on a ballot for it to count. There are so many categories, so they don’t expect you to vote on everything. Even if you just want to give a vote to one thing, your vote matters.

Do not hesitate to browse the poll’s countless categories, and as always, vote local!

