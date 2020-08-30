Volunteers remove 1,100 pounds of trash from Spokane River banks

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane Riverkeeper

SPOKANE, Wash. — Volunteers removed 1,100 pounds of trash from the banks of the Spokane River on Sunday morning.

The cleanup was hosted by Spokane Riverkeeper, a conservation group that aims to protect the Spokane River.

In a Facebook post, the organization said volunteers have been participating in “get up and get out” public cleanups, which are “making a dent in the rive side litter situation.”

If you would like to help with one of these events, another clean up is scheduled in Spokane Valley on September 12. The Land’s Council is also holding their annual river cleanup on September 19.

Find more information here.

Credit: Spokane Riverkeeper

Credit: Spokane Riverkeeper

Credit: Spokane Riverkeeper

Credit: Spokane Riverkeeper

Credit: Spokane Riverkeeper



Credit: Spokane Riverkeeper



Credit: Spokane Riverkeeper















COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.