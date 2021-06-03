Volunteers prepare for 2021 Upscale Sale for Spokane Symphony

SPOKANE, Wash. — Shopping for new treasures is always a treat. It’s even better when that money goes to a good cause.

Starting Thursday, June 3, thousands of items will go up for sale at the old Toys-R-Us in Spokane for the annual Upscale Sale to help raise money for the Spokane Symphony.

“There are just many wonderful treasures as we call them,” said Betsy Johnson, Vice President of Membership with the Spokane Symphony Associates, who has been running the event for the past three years. “It’s like Christmas in a way. You open these boxes and it’s like, ‘Oh, look at this piece of crystal! Isn’t this wonderful?'”

A wonderful sale for a wonderful cause.

“So many of our volunteers have put in countless hours with the commitment to raise money for the Spokane Symphony to help them recover from their losses from last year,” said Johnson.

In 2019, they raise nearly $60,000 for the Spokane Symphony.

“This year, of course with everything that we have, we’re hoping for a lot more than that,” Johnson said.

Whether it’s crystal, china, jewelry, or even Christmas décor, there’s something for everyone.

“You name it, we have it,” said Johnson.

Prices on each of the items vary – ranging from $1 all the way to $3,000. The money raised will help keep one of Spokane’s most iconic music organizations up and running.

“Music is a wonderful thing it builds your spirit and gives you hope. It’s just wonderful,” said Johnson.

The First Choice Sale will start Thursday, June 3 for $5.

The sale runs Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.–6 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Plus, shoppers can drop $5 to attend the First Choice Sale on Thursday, which runs from 3–7 p.m., allowing them to get first pick.

The Upscale Sale is being held at the old Toys-R-Us at 6104 N. Division St.

