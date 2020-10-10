Volunteers plant roughly 1,000 trees, shrubs during annual Reforest Spokane event

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The rain didn’t stop volunteers with Spokane’s Lands Council from stepping up to help the community on Saturday.

They gathered at the Marshall Creek Site between Cheney and Spokane to plant roughly 1,000 trees and shrubs.

Each year, volunteers work despite gloomy weather conditions to plant trees for Reforest Spokane. This year was no different, though smaller groups worked in rotations to meet social distancing guidelines.

The Lands Council advocates for the region’s forests, water, and wildlife through events like this.

