Volunteers of America gifted $180K investment from Providence Health Care

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho received a $180,000 donation from Providence Health Care.

The donation comes as part of Providence’s community investment program and will go to the organization’s women’s homeless respite program.

Volunteers of America says that, with 1,800 homeless women in Spokane, this investment is critical in sustaining services under this program.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Providence to provide a safe place for women experiencing homelessness to recover and start their journey into permanent housing and stability,” said Heather Taylor-Thomas, managing director of the Hope House shelter. “These funds will allow our shelter team to provide wrap-around services to help women stabilize and achieve independence.”

“When Providence sent me to Hope House for my respite stay, I was nervous about what this would look like. I was sent here from another city due to a medical condition that required extra care than what they could do, I had never spent time in Spokane before this,” said a Volunteers of America client, “When I got to the shelter the respite case manager greeted me and gave me a tour of the facility. I was able to get a housing plan going the following day, and he met me in my dorm to work on the plan when I was too weak to get to the office.”

