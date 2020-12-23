Volunteers of America building new women’s shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — Women in need of temporary housing will soon have a new place to stay. Volunteers of America is building a new shelter right now.

“We do not like turning women away every night, and that’s what we’ve been having to do. Our community has such a need for this,” said Rae-Lynn Barden, the communications and marketing director for Volunteers of America.

On average, almost every night, Barden says they have to turn away 10 to 15 women from its Hope House shelter because it’s full.

The old shelter used to sleep nearly 40 women.

Because of COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, the VOA had to move the Hope House shelter to a temporary location. That place can sleep nearly 60 women, but it’s still not enough.

“Spokane historically needed this bigger capacity for a new shelter for several years,” Barden said.

So now, it’s finally happening.

Come April, the new shelter located on Third Avenue in downtown Spokane will be able to get 100 women out of the weather and offer a roof over their heads.

Not only that – the shelter will also have 60 apartment units upstairs for women to stay in for as long as they need to get back on their feet.

So, in total, 160 women will be able to stay at the new shelter at a time.

Those women will be fed and VOA staff will make sure they know about the services they can use to break the cycle of homelessness.

“Every person has a case manager and they are there for all their needs. We do have mental health staff now with counselors. As you can see women have food, warm meals everyday and we work on that food security throughout their stay,” Barden listed the services they would get.

So, how is this new shelter being funded?

Barden said Premera Blue Cross gave the non-profit $1 million to get started. The rest of the money is from private donors and low income housing tax credits.

Now, they just wait for the finishing touches as they get ready to take on requests from women who may need a new temporary home in April.

Barden says they are also looking for sponsors for their apartments and beds.

“What happens when you sponsor one of those is you provide the bed and the necessary items for women to feel at home right away and begin her life,” she said.

For more information about the new Hope House or how to help, visit the Volunteers of America’s website here.

