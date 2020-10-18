Volunteers needed to package, deliver food at MLK Community Center this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center needs help packaging and delivering food boxes this week.
Volunteers are needed to help package food boxes and deliver them to community members at the MLK Community Center at 500 S. Stone St. Help is needed Monday–Friday, 1–3 p.m.
To sign up, visit the MLK Community Center website.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.