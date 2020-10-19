Volunteers needed to help kids with distance learning at Southwest Community Center

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Southwest Community Center is looking for volunteers to help K-8 students navigate distance learning.

Volunteers are asked to help with academic and technological questions from students, and will be required to work a minimum two-hour interval. The Community Center says they are looking for volunteers with a background in technology, but it is not required.

The center will be open 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit the Spokane Gives website here.

