Volunteers needed for the Lands Council’s 18th annual Spokane River Clean-Up

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane Riverkeeper

SPOKANE, Wash. –Volunteers are needed for the Lands Council’s 18th annual Spokane River Clean-Up.

Each year, hundreds of volunteers remove thousands of pounds of garbage from the riverbank. They cover the University District, Downtown River Gorge area around Peaceful Valley, High Bridge Park, People’s Park and into Riverside State Park.

This year’s clean-up, which will be held on September 18, will be self-guided. Volunteers will work independently or in groups to clean their chosen section of shoreline.

Volunteers will be provided trash bags and can pick them up at the Lands Council’s office in the week leading up to the event. Once bags are filled, they will be placed at several designated areas along the river to be collected by the City of Spokane’s Waste Management team.

The Lands Council is also working in partnership with the Spokane River Forum, who will oversee clean-up efforts in Spokane Valley.

Those looking to participate can learn more here or email Jasmine Vilar at jvilar@landscouncil.org.

