Visit a Spokane Dutch Bros. on Friday and help raise money for ZZU’s Christmas Wish
SPOKANE, Wash. — Buying a cup of coffee can help provide presents to local families in need.
On Friday, Spokane Dutch Bros. locations will hold its 14th annual “Bucks for Kids.”
One dollar from each drink sold will go directly to 92.9 ZZU’s Christmas Wish. This program helps provide local families with goods and services they may need at Christmastime. That could mean paying an overdue utility bill, a new set of snow tires, or baby items.
If you would like to help, all you have to do is stop by a Spokane Dutch Bros. location and order your morning coffee.
Locations include:
- 410 W. 2nd Ave
- 1306 N. Division St
- 402 S. Freya St
- 3421 N. Market
- 1010 W. Francis Ave
- 931 E. Francis Ave
- 8701 N. Division
- 9205 1st Ave
- 11921 N. Division St
- 20 N. Pines
- 10109 W. Sunset Hwy
- 9205 E. 1st Ave
