Visit a Spokane Dutch Bros. on Friday and help raise money for ZZU’s Christmas Wish

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Buying a cup of coffee can help provide presents to local families in need.

On Friday, Spokane Dutch Bros. locations will hold its 14th annual “Bucks for Kids.”

One dollar from each drink sold will go directly to 92.9 ZZU’s Christmas Wish. This program helps provide local families with goods and services they may need at Christmastime. That could mean paying an overdue utility bill, a new set of snow tires, or baby items.

If you would like to help, all you have to do is stop by a Spokane Dutch Bros. location and order your morning coffee.

Locations include:

410 W. 2nd Ave

1306 N. Division St

402 S. Freya St

3421 N. Market

1010 W. Francis Ave

931 E. Francis Ave

8701 N. Division

9205 1st Ave

11921 N. Division St

20 N. Pines

10109 W. Sunset Hwy

9205 E. 1st Ave

