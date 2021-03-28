I-90 reopens near Moses Lake following dust storm

RITZVILLE, Wash. — I-90 has reopened near Moses Lake following a dust storm. Windstorms kicked up dust in Eastern Washington Sunday afternoon.

Washington State Department of Transportation reported near-zero visibility on the freeway and advised drivers to avoid travel Sunday.

Blowing dust prompted the National Weather Service to declare a Dust Storm Warning, in effect until 3:45 p.m. Sunday. It covered US 395 near Ritzville and I-90 near Schrag.

