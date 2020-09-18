Virtual Bloomsday begins Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Virtual Bloomsday begins Friday!

Race organizers have extended the deadline to submit your finish time by one week due to air quality concerns. Runners now have until September 23 to complete their courses.

The race went completely virtual this year due to the ongoing pandemic. Virtual Bloomies will run or walk a 12K (7.46 miles) course of their choosing, meaning anyone can compete from anywhere in the world.

If you have not signed up, you still have time. Registration has also been reopened for those hoping to participate.

