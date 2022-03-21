Virginia Lee Drier

Virginia Lee Drier, 87

Virginia Lee Drier, 87, of Silverton, Idaho, went to join her beloved husband- the love of her life, on March 19, 2022; she passed away at the Good Samaritan Society- Silver Wood Village of Silverton. Virginia was born February 26, 1935 in American Falls, Idaho; she was the daughter of David Oliver and Roxie Freida (McNurlen) Pennington.

Virginia moved to the Silver Valley with her family in 1949 from Granite, Idaho. She attended and graduated from the Kellogg High School in 1953. Virginia proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.

Virginia was united in marriage to Junior B. Drier on June 15, 1957 in Seymour, Wisconsin; Junior passed away on December 3, 1994.

Virginia was a homemaker. She loved and enjoyed her family who meant the world to her, bowling, ceramics, arts and crafts, gardening, word search, reading and Virginia was a Green Bay Packers fan.

Virginia is survived by two daughters Victoria “Vicky” Lunsford (Leonard) of Pinehurst, Idaho, Sandra “Sandy” VanDitto (Dave) of Spokane, Washington; three grandchildren Ray Lunsford, Jr. (Crystal), Heather Lunsford and Kira Lasley (Kyle); eight great-grandchildren; one sister Helen Carroll of Noxon, Montana; one brother Wayne Pennington of Pinehurst; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Junior Drier, one granddaughter Amanda Dossett; two sisters Mary Nelson and Bonnie Jenks; and one brother Bill Pennington.

Private Family Graveside Services will be held at the Fairmount Memorial Park of Spokane, Washington.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Shoshone Humane Society, P.O. Box 1005, Kellogg, Idaho 83837. You may share your special memories of Virginia with her family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

