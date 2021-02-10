Virginia Ellen Lytle

Virginia Ellen Lytle, 77

Virginia Ellen Lytle, 77, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away February 3, 2021 at Kootenai Health of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. She was born September 11, 1943 in Medford, Oregon; Virginia was the daughter of Bert Leroy and Edna May (Smith) Baker.

Virginia attended schools in Butte Falls, Oregon. She was united in marriage to Ronald “Ron” M. Lytle on June 16, 1962 in Butte Falls, Oregon.

Virginia and Ron moved to the Silver Valley in 1962 from Butte Falls.

Virginia was a homemaker and she had also worked as a Certified Nurse’s Aide at the Shoshone Living Center (now called Mountain Valley of Cascadia) of Kellogg for five years.

Virginia loved and enjoyed her family especially her grandchildren; she also enjoyed camping, crocheting, embroidery and cross word puzzles.

Virginia is survived by her husband of fifty-eight years Ron Lytle of the family home of Pinehurst; two children Ron (Bettye) Lytle of Veneta, Oregon and Sherry (Dave) Overman of Post Falls, Idaho; twelve grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; two brothers Charles Baker of Talent, Oregon and J. Baker of Medford, Oregon; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Teresa Tester, two sisters and one brother.

A Celebration of Virginia’s Life will be held at a later date.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 911 W. 5th Ave. Spokane, Washington 99204. You may share your memories of Virginia and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

