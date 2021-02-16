Virgil Austin Burks

Site staff by Site staff

Virgil Austin Burks, 88, of Wallace, Idaho, passed away February 12, 2021, at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg, Idaho. He was born June 18, 1932 in Denver, Colorado; Virgil was the son of Virgil A. and Wilhelmnia Burks, Sr.

Virgil attended and graduated from the South High School of Denver, Colorado. He then attended and received his bachelor’s degree in finance and mechanical engineering from the University of Colorado.

Virgil served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

Virgil was united in marriage to Judi Barber on December 12, 1980 in Casper, Wyoming. Judi and Virgil moved to the Silver Valley in January of 1986 from Lewiston, Idaho.

Virgil served as a manager in the banking business for many years. He had also worked in the Shoshone County Assessor’s office.

Virgil was a member of the National Ski Patrol, he joined the Lookout Pass Ski Patrol in 1986-87 and patrolled for many years. He was also a member of the Wallace Gyro Club, the Kiwanis Club of the Silver Valley, the St. Lukes Episcopal Church of Coeur d’Alene and had served as Trail Marshall for the Hiawatha Trail.

Virgil loved and enjoyed skiing (he skied until the age of 81), biking and tennis.

Virgil is survived by his wife Judi Burks of the family home of Wallace; four children Robert (Darla) Burks of Denver, Colorado, Heather (Scott) Etter of Seattle, Washington, Adam (Stacy) Smith of Pasco, Washington and John Burks of Denver, Colorado. He is also survived by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Katherine Burks, and one sister Bette Duffy.

Memorial Services will be held and announced at a later date. You may share your memories of Virgil and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.