‘Viral’ video teaches kids the importance of hand washing

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

While you have your kids at home, why not add the importance of hand washing onto their lesson plan?

One Pre-K teacher in Miami did just that, and the video has since gone viral (and we mean in the good way).

In the demonstration, teacher Amanda Lorenzo has one of her students dip her finger into a plate filled with water and pepper flakes.

When the little girl pulls her hand back, you can see pepper flakes- or the ‘virus’- on her finger.

Lorenzo then has her student clean her finger in soap and place it back in the pepper water. This time, the pepper flakes are propelled away from her finger.

You can watch the whole video here:

