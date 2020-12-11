‘Violence will never be tolerated’: Mayor Woodward, Chief Meidl respond to bomb threat

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mayor Nadine Woodward and Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl have responded to Wednesday’s bomb threat at the Spokane County Democrats office, and are making one thing clear: There is no tolerance for threats, violence and intimidation in Spokane.

Spokane Police and Bomb Squad members responded to the Teamsters building- where the Democrats office is located- Wednesday morning when an employee called to report a man threatening to blow the place up.

Police have since identified the suspect as 45-year-old Peter Yeager. They say Yeager was wearing a backpack with wires on it when he entered the building on Wednesday. Authorities determined it was not an explosive, but instead full of gasoline and oil, which Yeager used to start a fire in the office.

Local Democrats responded to the attack, saying they believed it was political. Yeager told police he does not align with a political party, but is instead mad at the entire government system and the “elites” within.

“We share in the outrage and distress of our community in reaction to an attempt to burn down the Teamsters Building yesterday, apparently undertaken to protest government authority,” it reads in a joint statement from Mayor Woodward and Police Chief Meidl.

According to court documents, Yeager said he did not have any desire to overthrow the government, but he “just wanted to see them to do their job.” He reportedly said he believed what he did on Wednesday would get out “leaders attention” [sic].

“Threats, intimidation, and violence will never be tolerated in our community, especially in an attempt to terrorize the community into making system change,” the statement from Woodward and Meidl goes on to say.

You can read the full statement below:

“We share in the outrage and distress of our community in reaction to an attempt to burn down the Teamsters Building yesterday, apparently undertaken to protest government authority. Threats, intimidation, and violence will never be tolerated in our community, especially in an attempt to terrorize the community into making system change. Collaborating with the FBI and ATF, the Spokane Police Department promptly arrested the perpetrator, secured the safety of the building occupants and has completed its initial investigation. We are grateful for their bravery and that of Shirley Grossman and others who were confronted directly by this man and calmly defused the situation. We will continue to speak up against and condemn all acts of violence and intimidation; and we call on all community members to do the same. All people should remain free to participate in their community and governance without fear of violence and retaliation. During these unprecedented times, we are going to continue to see the effects of mental health challenges along with anger and exasperation brought on by national and global events.”

