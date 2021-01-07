Vince Bozzi, founder of Spokane Coeur d’Alene Living, dies from COVID-19, month after losing his wife to virus

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Almost one month after losing his wife to COVID-19, Spokane Coeur d’Alene Living founder and publisher Vince Bozzi passed away from the same virus, the magazine announced Wednesday.

“Vince was a titan, someone who was fulfilled beyond measure in his work to honor others, to highlight the very best of our region, to ruffle up the status quo and encourage original thought, and to live life to the fullest,” the magazine said in a post to Facebook.

His wife, Emily Bozzi, lost her battle with COVID-19 in early December. Vince was hospitalized with the virus at the time of her passing.

“Vince’s story is far from over, and his family and our team are committed to carrying on the legacy he began so many years ago,” the post reads in part. “We vow to continue writing the next chapters on his behalf because he built the foundation and set it all in motion for us to do so.”

Part of that vow includes making sure Vince and Emily’s family receives continued support, which they hope to do through a GoFundMe launched on the family’s behalf.

