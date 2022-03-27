Vietnam War Veterans Day celebration happening Tuesday in Spokane Valley

by Will Wixey

Jose Luis Magana Names of the soldiers who died during the Vietnam War are seeing at Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington Sunday, May 30, 2010. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — National Vietnam Veterans Day is on March 29, a day to remember those who fought and those who lost their lives serving the U.S. military during the Vietnam War.

The four Spokane Chapters Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting its 5th annual Vietnam War Veterans Day celebration.

There will be several speakers, along with the National Anthem, “God Bless America,” and a moment of silence. Several veteran certificates and lapel pins will also be presented at the event.

If you would like to attend, the celebration is at 3 p.m., March 29 at Spokane Valley City Hall (10210 E Sprague).

If you know a Vietnam Veteran who has not been recognized, let your regent know so they can be included in the ceremony.

