Vietnam Veterans Memorial renovation now complete in Riverfront Park

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — A plan to renovate and restore the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Riverfront Park has just been completed.

The statue that sits in the park was cleaned and polished, but a couple of other features have been added to enhance it and honor our regional veterans.

It now includes a handrail with the military branch seals, new benches, flag poles, an expanded plaza, new lights and new plantings for the landscaping.

The restoration design was completed in the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs and the Inland Northwest Vietnam Veterans Memorial Revitalization Committee.

The memorial originally opened in 1985. The restoration project started in 2019 and was set to be finished before Veterans Day this year.

It was delayed by a year because of the pandemic.

A ribbon-cutting celebration is planned for Thursday, November 11 at noon.

The memorial is located above the Washington St. tunnel.

For veterans attending the memorial, parking is free in the Washington lot of Riverfront Park, at the corner of Washington and North River Drive.

A golf cart shuttle will be provided between the parking lot and the memorial.

