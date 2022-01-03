Video shows wind whip snow across central Washington roads

WALLA WALLA, Wash.– Video from the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office shows just how dangerous winter driving conditions can get.

The video shows the wind blowing snow onto the roadways, making it hard to see. That, coupled with ice and compacted snow made the county roads “impassible” Sunday night. Deputies said the Washington Department of Transportation and emergency crews were out to clear the roads.

On Monday morning, Walla Walla County Emergency Management said people should stay home if they can. Emergency leaders said strong winds and drifting snow were continuing to cause unsafe driving conditions. You can find updates on winter driving conditions on the Walla Walla County Emergency Management Facebook page.

If you do need to head out, make sure you have an emergency kit in your car.

