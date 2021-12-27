Video shows Spokane County detective and wanted man grapple in the courthouse

SPOKANE, Wash.– Newly released video shows a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office detective chasing down a man it says decided to run away during a court appearance.

Investigators said it happened earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office said it started when Spokane County Sheriff’s Sexual Assault Unit Detective Brad Humphrey went to a Spokane County Superior Court Room to contact somebody there. Humphrey was there to talk to the person about something completely unrelated to what was happening in the courtroom.

While Jordan McElwain, 28, was in front of the judge for a recall hearing on four outstanding felony warrants. The sheriff’s office said McElwain was not in custody at the time but was at the hearing because he failed to appear for a recent one. At the end of the appearance, the judge ended up ordering that McElwain be taken into custody and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

When McElwain heard that, he turned and started sprinting out of the courtroom, the sheriff’s office said.

Detective Humphrey immediately started chasing him down. Humprey let McElwain know he was law enforcement and that he was under arrest.

That didn’t stop McElwain.

The sheriff’s office said McElwain kept running until he went down a hallway with a dead end. Detective Humphrey was right there with him and let him know again he was law enforcement.

