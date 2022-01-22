Video shows moose wander down Coeur d’Alene street
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– You have to share the road with all sorts of vehicles… and animals in the Inland Northwest.
Kiela Long spotted a moose wandering down 4th Street in Coeur d’Alene. She said she saw it Friday right in front of her salon Hair by Kiela.
This isn’t the only moose that’s been seen in town lately. On Thursday, the Airway Heights Police Department had a moose right outside.
