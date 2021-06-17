Video shows lots of activity on I-90 animal crossings

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SNOQUALMIE — A video posted on the Snoqualmie Pass twitter page shows all of the recent activity on the I-90 animal crossings.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, more than 900 animals were recorded on the crossing in May. That is up by 136 from May 2020.

The I-90 wildlife crossings are bursting with activity. Last month, we recorded over 900 animals (up by 136 from May 2020) using the structures with many deer fawns and elk calves. pic.twitter.com/O9GJdAL2yA — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) June 16, 2021

The video shows lots of deer, including some new fawns, as well as elk and their calves.

The wildlife crossings, which include both a bridge and undercrossings, have been installed over the past few years.

They not only allow animals to cross the highway safely, but protect humans, as well. Earlier this year, WSDOT said they have helped preserve wildlife and have kept crashes to a minimum low.

RELATED: WSDOT showcases the state’s wildlife crossings for National Wildlife Week

READ: Cougar spotted using Snoqualmie Pass undercrossing

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.