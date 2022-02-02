Video shows scene where Kootenai County deputies rescue man who drove into Hayden Lake

HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho– Newly released video shows the scene where Kootenai County deputies jumped into Hayden Lake to rescue a 91-year-old man.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies saw the man drive through the parking lot, down the Honeysuckle Beach boat launch and into the water around 10 p.m. last week. The shocked deputy said he had to do a double-take and quickly called for help.

Two other deputies quickly arrived to help and all three jumped into the water to save him.

The Sheriff’s Office said the truck started to slip down the ramp further into the lake as the deputies tried to open the door. They eventually got it open and were able to pull the man out before the truck fully submerged.

The man, Henry W. Scheller, was treated at the scene and taken to Kootenai Health for hypothermia. The sheriff’s office said Scheller was confused and lost.

The Kootenai County Dive Team honored the deputies with challenge coins as a thank you for their heroic acts. Without them, this story could’ve ended differently.

The water temperature of the lake was just 37 degrees at the time.

