Blinding fog forces highway shutdown near Silverwood Friday night

ATHOL, Idaho– First responders heading to a crash near Silverwood Friday night said they could hardly see a thing through the fog coming from the theme park.

The Timberlake Fire District said both directions of Highway 95 had to be shut down while they were responding to a crash because there was zero visibility from the fog machines.

The fire department posted a video to Facebook to show just how foggy it was. You can see nothing but the fog through the rescue crew’s windshield.

The theme park said in a statement that it realized its fog was thicker than usual at about 9 p.m so they were turned down to the lowest setting. Then at 10 p.m., the park said it made the decision to shut the machines off completely.

A representative from Silverwood said a Friday night’s calm, cold and humid conditions created “the perfect environment for not only our fog machines but also natural fog to blanket the surrounding area.”

Idaho State Police also said the road was closed because of low viability in the area. Troopers estimated Friday night it would only take about 45 minutes until it could be reopened. As of Saturday, the roadway was back open and the crash was cleared.

Update on the Silverwood Traffic Alert. 🚨 The roadway will be closed for approximately 45 minutes. Thank you for your patience! — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) October 30, 2021

