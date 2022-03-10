Video shows coyotes using wildlife bridges to cross I-90

Coyotes are making use of the wildlife overpasses and underpasses on I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass.

The Washington State Department of Transportation shared a video of some making their way over and under the road.

“When the unrelenting winter has forced most wildlife out of the mountains, the hearty coyote persists!” said the video on Twitter.

WSDOT said it has cameras set up at the wildlife crossings and usually sees a few coyotes.

The bridge that crosses over the interstate was built in 2018.

