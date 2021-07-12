Video captures animal activity on Snoqualmie Pass crossings

by Connor Sarles

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The animal crossings at Snoqualmie Pass are bustling with activity, as caught on WSDOT cameras this month!

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) cameras have seen around 107 elk crossing one of the overpasses just in the first week of July. On Monday, WSDOT even captured a deer chasing off a snooping coyote, before prancing back across the bushes.

WSDOT thinks that deer and coyote “might have a little history together,” based on their interaction.

These wildlife crossings, which include both a bridge and undercrossings, have been installed along I-90 over the past few years.

They not only allow animals to cross the highway safely, but protect humans, as well. Earlier this year, WSDOT said they have helped preserve wildlife and have kept crashes to a minimum low.

