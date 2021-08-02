Vida Dot Taylor

by Obituaries

Vida Dot Taylor, 88

Vida Dot Taylor, 88, of the Silver Valley, passed away July 27, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society- Silver Wood Village of Silverton. She was born August 29, 1932 in Colville, Washington; Vida was the daughter of Verner E. and Vera (Baldwin) Blair.

Vida was united in marriage to Cedric Taylor on November 20, 1950 in Spokane, Washington; Cedric passed away in 2002.

Vida and her husband Cedric, served as Pastors for over fifty years. They pastored churches in Smelterville, Idaho, Yacolt, Washington, Lewiston, Idaho, Mukilteo, Washington, Walla Walla, Washington and Grandview, Washington; they then retired to the Post Falls, Idaho area. After Cedric’s passing, Vida moved to the Silver Valley.

Vida was a member of the Assembly of God Church and a member of the Womens’ Ministries. She loved and enjoyed being with her family and reading.

Vida is survived by three children Glenda (Merle) Beare of Cataldo, Idaho, Rodney Taylor of Cataldo and LaRae Taylor also of Cataldo; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Vida was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Cedric, two brothers and five sisters.

Private Family Graveside Services will be held.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho 83815.

You may share your special memories of Vida with her family and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

