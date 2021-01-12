Victory Transportation building destroyed by fire, officials say oil fueled flames

Connor Sarles











SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews put down a large structure fire at Victory Transportation caused by an oil spill.

According to Spokane County Fire District 10, personnel from Spokane Fire Department, Airway Heights, Fire Districts 3 and 10, Fairchild and American Medical Response were all on-scene.

The shop next to the Victory Transportation building is a “total loss,” and a semi trailer nearby was also destroyed.

