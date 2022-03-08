Victory Burger replacing Bosco’s in the Wonder Building

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new burger joint is coming soon to the Wonder Building.

The Victory Burger is opening in the former Bosco Pasta & Panini space on March 10. It’s a companion concept to The Victory Tavern in downtown Seattle.

The hope is that the new venue will provide a family-friendly atmosphere to families, event-goers, and the local community.

The Victory Burger plans to use high-quality northwest ingredients in a variety of different burgers on the menu. It also has a large selection of local beverage options, including cocktails, beer, and wine many are familiar with.

The main attraction on the menu is the original Victory Burger, which has American cheese, bread & butter pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and victory sauce. Most burgers on the menu range from $12-14.

The restaurant says the Wonder Building is the perfect location to launch its new concept and is excited about the upcoming business.

