Victory Burger opens in the Wonder Building

SPOKANE, Wash.– They say victory tastes sweet, but in Spokane’s Wonder Building it has more of a savory flavor.

Victory Burger opened Thursday where Bosco Pasta & Panini used to be.

It’s a pretty cool place to grab some grub. It’s a casual and upscale burger joint.

The Victory Burger plans to use high-quality northwest ingredients in a variety of different burgers on the menu. It also has a large selection of local beverage options, including cocktails, beer, and wine many are familiar with.

The main attraction on the menu is the original Victory Burger, which has American cheese, bread & butter pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and victory sauce. Most burgers on the menu range from $12-14.

