Victoria Lynn Hahn (63) resident of Yuma, AZ passed away on June 18, 2020 at her son’s home in St. Maries, ID. She was born to Joseph and Betty Hilzendeger on October 28, 1956 in Phoenix, AZ. As a child, Victoria moved to Spokane where she attended Ferris High School. She left high school before graduating to help out with her family. She later had 2 children and adopted her great nephew. Over the years she worked 2 to 3 jobs to support herself and her children.

At the age of 30, Victoria obtained her GED and enrolled into Whitworth. She worked very hard and earned her BA in law as a Paralegal. She worked for Butler Law Offices for a few years before working for Backman and Blumel Law Office where she worked for 25 years. Victoria moved to Yuma, AZ where she went to work for Karnas Law.

Victoria loved life and she lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed attending parties and hanging out on the beaches of Mexico. It was always 5 o’clock somewhere and she lived to have fun! She also enjoyed spending time with her family and she loved them very much.

Victoria is survived by her children Corey (Paula) David of St. Maries, ID, Theresa (Joe Harding) Simmington of Mead, WA, and Damon Hahn of Spokane, WA; 3 sister Julie, Diane, and Sandy; 6 grandchildren Riley, Lily, Taisly, Zachary, Zander, and Zoey; and numerous nieces and nephews.