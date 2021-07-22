Victims, suspect identified in fatal Kamiah shooting

by Connor Sarles

Copyright 4 News Now

KAMIAH, Idaho — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has identified the three people killed in a shooting in Kamiah.

Authorities said 31-year-old Maden McAnear and 57-year-old Chip Brooks were killed. The suspect is 71-year-old Ronald Port, who they believe shot and killed them, then shot himself. The sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide.

All three people were staying at the motel when the shooting occurred.

“We appreciate the cooperation of witnesses and others who are helping us piece together what happened,” said Sheriff Jason Davis. “This incident is exceptionally tragic for all involved. Our prayers go out to those impacted.”

The sheriff’s office said witnesses reported Port firing his gun into a parked car, killing McAnear and Brooks. He then shot himself when deputies were called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is working with Idaho State Police, Nez Perce and Idaho County Coroners, and Kamiah Fire-Rescue.

PAST COVERAGE: Fatal shooting at Kamiah motel being investigated as possible murder-suicide

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.