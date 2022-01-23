Victims of Freeman shooting to give impact statements Monday

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Individuals who were affected by the 2017 Freeman High School shooting will give their impact statements in court Monday.

Victims will give their impact statements in-person and over Zoom.

Many people will share different statements, and it will likely take quite some time to finish them.

This comes after Sharpe pleaded guilty to murder, along with several other charges on Jan. 6.

Sharpe killed one student and injured three others in the school shooting back in September 2017.

Sharpe’s sentencing is scheduled after the statements, but the exact date is still not set.

Due to a Washington Supreme Court ruling, Sharpe will not receive a life sentence without the possibility of parole. The ruling states all juveniles may not serve full life sentences, so since Sharpe was a juvenile at the time of the crime, he must be eligible for release at some point in his sentencing.

