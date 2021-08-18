Victims in deadly Brownes Addition fire identified

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The two victims in Monday’s fatal apartment fire in Brownes Addition have been identified.

Sherri L. Vick and Peggie Titus were unable to make it out of the Tiffany Manor apartment building when it caught fire.

A GoFundMe site set up by Titus’ husband said she leaves behind two children, two siblings and several extended family members.

“Peggie was an optimistic young soul with nothing but joy and laughter to spread,” said one of her in-laws. “This is a challenging time and if we don’t respond to everyone’s messages please know we appreciate you all.”

The fire in Spokane’s Brownes Addition neighborhood not only took lives, but displaced several people.

People living in the apartment were forced to throw their pets from windows and jump from the second story in an effort to escape. The building was a complete loss.

Authorities have not yet identified what caused the fire but said it is being investigated as a possible homicide.

